Norwegian princess to marry American self-professed shaman

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Princess Märtha Louise of Norway will marry her Hollywood partner and the self-professed shaman Durek Verrett next summer. King Harald V said Wednesday that his family is “delighted to welcome” Verret. The American’s claims to be a sixth-generation shaman. The princess can trace her ancestry back to Britain’s Queen Victoria. They have created waves in Norway with their alternative beliefs. Märtha Louise has said she can talk with angels while Verret claims he communicates with a broad range of spirits, wields ancient medicine and has a medallion which helps ward off heavy energies, spells and darkness.

