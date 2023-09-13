Palestinian man who fled Lebanon seeking safety in Libya was killed with his family by floods

BEIRUT (AP) — A Palestinian man who had fled Lebanon more than three decades ago seeking safety and a better future in Libya was killed in the flooding this week along with his wife and two daughters. Saleh Ali Sariyeh and his family died in Libya’s coastal city of Derna when their home was washed away by flooding that devastated the city. The floods killed more than 5,000 people and thousands remain missing days after the floods. The family came originally from Lebanon’s Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh that has witnessed intense clashes between rival groups recently. The family said Wednesday that they will not be receiving condolences because of the ongoing fighting.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.