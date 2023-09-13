Rwanda will host a company’s 1st small-scale nuclear reactor testing carbon-free energy approach

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s atomic energy board says it has signed a deal with a Canadian-German company to build its first small-scale nuclear reactor to test what the company claims is a new approach for nuclear fission. Rwanda is exploring nuclear power to help meet its growing energy needs, but officials say this reactor won’t produce any electricity for the country’s grid. Officials say that if all goes well, they could set up a production line of such reactors in the central African nation, which is one of the world’s most densely populated. Observers say the project design is early in development.

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA and CARA ANNA Associated Press

