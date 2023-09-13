Taliban hail China’s new ambassador with fanfare, say it’s a sign for others to establish relations
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban hailed China’s new ambassador to Afghanistan with fanfare, saying his arrival is a sign for other nations to come forward and establish relations with them. The Taliban seized power in August 2021 as US and NATO forces withdrew from the country after two decades of war. Their leaders are under sanctions and the international community doesn’t recognize them as the country’s rulers. The Taliban on Wednesday greeted China’s new envoy at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on Wednesday with fanfare. Their chief spokesman said the ambassador’s arrival was a sign for “other countries to come forward and interact with the Islamic Emirate.”