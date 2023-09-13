Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month
By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is waiving his right to seek a speedy trial in the Georgia case in which he and 18 others are accused of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s filing is part of the legal maneuvering that’s happening as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis seeks to try all 19 defendants together starting next month. The move is in line with efforts Trump has taken in his other criminal cases to delay the proceedings while he seeks a return to the White House in 2024.