Libya buries thousands after deadly floods that killed at least 5,100

DERNA, Libya (AP) — The Libyan city of Derna has buried thousands of people in mass graves as search teams scoured the area after devastating floods that killed at least 5,100 people, a health official said Thursday.Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst-hit was Derna. As the storm pounded the coast Sunday night, Derna residents said they heard loud explosions when the dams outside the city collapsed. Health authorities have put the death toll in Derna at 5,100 as of Wednesday. The number of deaths was likely to climb as there are least 9,000 people still missing, said Ossama Ali, a spokesman for an ambulance center in eastern Libya.

By SAMY MAGDY and YOUSEF MURAD The Associated Press

