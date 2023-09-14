NASA to release report on what it needs to better understand UFOs

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is releasing a report on what it needs to better understand unidentified flying objects from a scientific point of view. The space agency planned to release findings Thursday after a yearlong study into UFOs. Don’t get your hopes up. At the one and only public meeting in May, the independent team insisted there is no conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial life associated with UFOs. No top-secret files were accessed. Instead, the group relied on unclassified data in an attempt to better understand unexplained sightings in the sky. NASA says there are so few high-quality observations that no scientific conclusions can be drawn.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.