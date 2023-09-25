Americans have poor math skills. It’s a threat to US standing in the global economy, employers say

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. military, employers and economic development specialists have been raising alarms about the implications of American students’ low math scores for the country’s competitiveness and national security. The Defense Department calls for a major initiative to support education in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM. The number of jobs in math occupations is projected to grow dramatically, but only one in five college-bound American high school students is prepared for college-level courses in STEM, according to the National Science and Technology Council.

By JON MARCUS of The Hechinger Report

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.