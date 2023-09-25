Cassidy Hutchinson’s new book says Mark Meadows’ suits smelled ‘like a bonfire’ from burning papers

NEW YORK (AP) — A former aide in Donald Trump’s White House says chief of staff Mark Meadows burned papers so often after the 2020 election his wife complained his suits smelled “like a bonfire.” Cassidy Hutchinson describes the burning papers in a book being released Tuesday. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the book, titled “Enough.” Hutchinson was a White House staffer in her 20s who worked for Meadows. Hutchinson testified on national television about the inner workings of the White House leading up to and including the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. A Meadows lawyer hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

