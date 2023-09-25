Prominent Thai human rights lawyer accused of insulting the king receives a 4-year prison term

BANGKOK (AP) — A prominent Thai human rights lawyer has been convicted of insulting the monarchy and sentenced to four years in prison, the first conviction under a controversial law guarding the royal institution since a civilian government took office after years of military-backed rule. Arnon Nampa was found guilty of defaming King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a student-led rally in 2020. He still faces 13 more cases under the lese majeste law, which makes insulting the monarch punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The monarchy has long been considered a pillar of Thai society and criticism of it has been taboo. However, public debate on the topic has recently grown louder, particularly among young people.

