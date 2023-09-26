India and US army chiefs call for free and stable Indo-Pacific as Chinese influence grows

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s army chief says the country is committed to maintaining a free and stable Indo-Pacific, where the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations is respected. General Manoj Pande made the comments at the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference, hosted by India and the U.S., which is focused on boosting military diplomacy and collaboration as well as promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Pande said that while countries in the region are working toward a free Indo-Pacific, “we are witnessing manifestations of interstate contestations and competition.” It was a veiled reference to China, which has stepped up its activities in the region.

