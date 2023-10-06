A Russian missile attack in eastern Ukraine kills a 10-year-old boy, a day after a rocket killed 51

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile strike has killed a 10-year-old boy and injured two dozen other people in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kkarkiv. The attack came a day after a strike in the same region killed at least 51 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months. Associated Press reporters saw emergency crews pulling the boy’s body from the rubble of a building after the early morning attack. He was wearing pajamas with a Spiderman design. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Thursday’s attack on the village of Hroza as a “demonstrably brutal Russian crime.”

