A Texas killer says a prison fire damaged injection drugs. He wants a judge to stop his execution

HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for a condemned Texas killer say drugs he is to be injected with next week were exposed to heat from a fire and have asked a federal judge to stop his execution. They allege in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that extreme heat and smoke from the August fire at a prison unit made them unsafe. The Texas attorney general’s office denies the claim. It says testing done after the fire shows the drugs “remain potent and sterile.” Jedidiah Murphy is scheduled to be executed Tuesday. He was condemned for a fatal October 2000 shooting during a carjacking.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.