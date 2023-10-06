An aid group says artillery fire killed 11 and injured 90 in a Sudanese city

CAIRO (AP) — An aid group says heavy artillery fire in a conflict-stricken Sudanese city has killed at least 11 people and injured 90 others. Doctors Without Borders said the attack took place in the city of Omdurman on Thursday but did not say which of the country’s warring parties was responsible. It said children were among the dead. The group said those injured in Thursday’s attack were treated at Al Nao hospital in Omdurman, one of several facilities where the medical group is operating. Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when tensions between the country’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces burst into open fighting.

