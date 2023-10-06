Authorities can’t search slain Las Vegas reporter’s devices, Nevada Supreme Court rules

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that a slain Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter’s personal devices and other records are protected even after death. The state’s highest court ruled Thursday that Nevada’s shield law, which protects journalists from disclosing sources, precludes Las Vegas police and prosecutors from going through Jeff German’s things. The newspaper reports the judge rejected authorities’ argument that they could conduct a search because the Review-Journal has no ownership of German’s devices. Police allege that Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democratic elected county official, waited outside German’s home in September 2022 before fatally stabbing him. Telles has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

