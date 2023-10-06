Chicago-area man charged in connection to Juneteenth party shooting where 1 died and 22 were hurt

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Chicago man has been charged in connection with a June shooting where one person died and 22 others were injured. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said Friday that a 19-year-old Aurora man is charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The shooting occurred June 18 in Willowbrook, where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate Juneteenth. Berlin says the man was standing outside a beauty supply store when he began shooting a .45-caliber handgun in the direction of other people at the celebration.

