Maxwell is readying an album with teenage-era songs but first ‘NIGHT’ must fall

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B icon Maxwell says he’s preparing a future album that will include teenage songs before his professional music career began, as well as songs he loved that weren’t included on early albums. But before that project drops, his long-awaited “blacksummers’NIGHT” album will arrive, marking his first since 2016. The three-time Grammy winner will also take fans on Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise, a four-night Norwegian Pearl ocean voyage that will take place in February 2024. The cruise will make stops at Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas and will features performances from Musiq Soulchild, Ledisi and other artists. Maxwell will have two performances.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.