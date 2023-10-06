Mongolia, the land of Genghis Khan, goes modern with breakdancing, esports and 3×3 basketball
By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer
HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Breakdancing is part of a minor sports revolution going on in Mongolia. The giant landlocked Asian country is most associated with Genghis Khan and famous for its “three manly sports” of archery, horse racing and wrestling. The two-week Asian Games offer a glimpse at a changing Mongolia, a vast nation sandwiched between China and Russia with only 3.3 million people. But its ancient history is slowly giving way to the modern including a growing passion for youth sports like breakdancing, esports and 3×3 basketball.