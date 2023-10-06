No charges in deadly 2019 Hard Rock hotel building collapse in New Orleans, grand jury rules

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury has decided against indicting anyone in the deadly collapse four years ago of a Hard Rock Hotel that was under construction in New Orleans. The panel heard evidence in the case over several months and met once more Thursday. That was the last chance to file criminal charges before a four-year window closed to pursue gross negligence charges under state law. The panel returned a “no true bill” verdict, which means not enough jurors found sufficient evidence to establish criminal liability for the Oct. 12, 2019, collapse. Three men died, multiple others were injured and nearby property was damaged by the collapse.

