Officials search for answers in fatal shooting of Black Alabama homeowner by police

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — City and state officials asked for patience Friday in the investigation of the fatal police shooting of a Black man at his Alabama home, a day after hundreds mourned him at a vigil. Steve Perkins, 39, was shot and killed by police at his home in Decatur, on Sept. 29 in what police said began in a confrontation with a tow truck driver trying to repossess a truck. Decatur police in their initial statement said Perkins pointed a gun toward officers. Family members have questioned the police account based on home surveillance footage from neighbors that recorded the shooting.

