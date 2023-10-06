Precision missile strike on cafe hosting soldier’s wake decimates Ukrainian village

HROZA, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian village of Hroza has been plunged into mourning by a missile strike that killed more than 50 people. Almost every household in the village, sent someone to a soldier’s wake that was held at a cafe. When a precision missile struck the building, almost every household lost someone. The cafe was obliterated. Entire families perished in an instant. In all, 52 people died out of a village of 300. On Friday, an earth mover extended the graveyard to make room for them all. Among the dead were a couple who left behind four children, the village leader and the dead soldier’s wife and son.

By HANNA ARHIROVA and LORI HINNANT Associated Press

