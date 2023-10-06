Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds to become most decorated gymnast in history

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Simone Biles has won the individual all-around title at the world championships for the sixth time to become the most decorated gymnast in history. Ten years after she won her first in the same Belgian city as a 16-year-old, Biles scored 58.399 points across the balance beam, floor, vault and uneven bars to beat Rebeca Andrade of Brazil by 1.633 points. Biles’ U.S. teammate Shilese Jones took the bronze medal, with 56.332 points. Biles now has 34 medals across the world championships and Olympics, making her the most decorated gymnast ever — male or female — at the sport’s two signature events ahead of the retired Vitaly Scherbo.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.