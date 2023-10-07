Smith & Wesson celebrates new headquarters opening in gun-friendly Tennessee

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Smith & Wesson has opened its new Tennessee headquarters. The gun manufacturer celebrated its grand opening Saturday after it moved from its longtime home in Massachusetts to a more gun-friendly state. The company has built a new 650,000-square feet headquarters in Maryville, Tennessee, as part of a $125-million relocation plan announced in 2021. Tours were offered at the new facility on Saturday. The gunmaker had been located in Springfield, Massachusetts, since the mid-19th century. The Daily Times reports Smith & Wesson President and CEO Mark Smith spoke at the event Saturday, which drew a large crowd to the new facility.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.