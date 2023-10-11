‘Addictive’ social media feeds that keep children online targeted by New York lawmakers

New York is bidding to put new controls on social media platforms that state leaders say will protect the mental health of younger users. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced legislation Wednesday that would restrict the ways online platforms like Instagram and YouTube can collect and share children’s personal data. The legislation also would let parents opt their kids out of getting feeds curated by an algorithm, and instead offer content from users they already follow. Supporters say the bills are aimed at protecting children from features that keep them endlessly scrolling and endanger their mental health.

By CAROLYN THOMPSON and HALELUYA HADERO Associated Press

