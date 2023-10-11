Inside the East vs. West rap rivalry that led to the murders of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. in 1990s

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grand jury testimony that helped indict and jail a longtime suspect in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur provides new insight into the feud surrounding his death and the killing six months later of rival rapper Notorious B.I.G. Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been charged with murder in Shakur’s death, while the killing of B.I.G, whose legal name is Christopher Wallace, remains unsolved. Davis has long been tied to both artists who were the faces of the hip-hop scene in the mid-1990s. Their competing record labels became symbols of an evolving rivalry between the East and West coasts.

