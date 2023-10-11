Strike talks break off between Hollywood actors and studios

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Strike talks have broken off between Hollywood actors and studios. The alliance of studios and streaming services that negotiates with actors said late Wednesday that the two sides are so far apart in their contract talks that there is no point in continuing. Negotiations resumed last week for the first time since the actors went on strike in July. The actors union had no immediate comment on the suspension of talks. The studios say the deal they offered was as generous as the one that ended the writers strike last month. Writers have now returned to work, but actors will remain out of production indefinitely.

