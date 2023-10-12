2 people are killed and 6 are injured after car suspected of smuggling migrants overturns in Hungary

KISKUNMAJSA, Hungary (AP) — Two people have been killed and six are injured in a car accident in Hungary after a vehicle suspected of transporting migrants entering the country illegally hit a tree and overturned. The accident occurred around 3 a.m. on Thursday near Kiskunmajsa, in southern Hungary near the border with Serbia. Police said the driver of the vehicle, a Renault with French license plates, sped away after police attempted to perform a traffic stop and lost control in a bend in the road. Police said initial information suggested the vehicle was driven by a human smuggler who was transporting the migrants.

