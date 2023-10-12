A youth football coach was shot in front of his team during practice at a park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a youth football coach in St. Louis was shot in front of his players during practice. The 30-year-old coach was shot multiple times Tuesday evening at Sherman Park. Forty-three-year-old Daryl Clemmons later turned himself in. He was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Alderwoman Sharon Tyus told KMOV-TV that the shooter and the coach got into some type of altercation, leading to gunfire in front of the children. Police have not said if the shooter was a parent or if the altercation was related to the football team. Police have not disclosed the ages of the players on the team and said the coach is in critical but stable condition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.