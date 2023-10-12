Crane is brought in to remove a tree by Hadrian’s Wall in England that was cut in act of vandalism

LONDON (AP) — A 300-year-old tree near the Roman landmark of Hadrian’s Wall in northeastern England that was cut down two weeks ago in an act of vandalism is to be removed from the site. The National Trust, which for more than 125 years has sought to protect England’s heritage and natural landscapes, said a crane will lift the much-photographed and painted sycamore tree from where it lies near the delicate and now-damaged wall. Though the 15-meter, or 50-foot, tree is too big to move in one piece, experts hope that the trunk can be kept in large sections in order to leave future options open on what could be done with it.

