Finnish intelligence says Russia views Finland as a hostile nation due to its NATO membership

HELSINKI (AP) — The Finnish Security and Intelligence Service says Finland’s relationship with Russia has significantly deteriorated due to the Nordic country’s membership in NATO and over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions. Moscow now views its western neighbor as a hostile country, the agency, known by the abbreviation SUPO, said. It added in a national security review on Thursday that Russia was “prepared to take measures against Finland.” After decades of military non-alignment, Finland — a European Union nation of 5.5 million — became NATO’s 31st member on April 4. SUPO said Moscow’s hostility toward Helsinki is evident in Russian media’s negative coverage of Finland and in Russia’s decision to close Finland’s consulate general in St. Petersburg, among other ways.

