Indian official won’t confirm a reported meeting of ministers over Sikh leader’s killing in Canada

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian government representative says Indian and Canadian officials have been in contact “at various levels” following a confrontation over Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver. The spokesperson for India’s External Affairs Ministry, Arindam Bachi, declined, however, to confirm or deny media reports that the Indian and Canadian foreign ministers met in Washington two weeks ago. He reiterated that India remains determined to reduce Canada’s diplomatic presence in the country. Bagchi didn’t provide details of the conversation between the two countries or indicate any deadline for Canadian diplomats to leave.

