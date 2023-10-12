Japanese automaker Toyota and energy company Idemitsu to cooperate on EV battery technology

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s top automaker Toyota and Idemitsu, a major oil company, say they will cooperate on technology for mass production of solid-state batteries that promise to be a key component in future electric vehicles. The deal, announced Thursday, is an important step for Toyota, which has promised to speed up its battery EV offerings and catch up after having fallen behind Tesla and China’s BYD. The companies said they are aiming for successful commercialization of all-solid-state batteries in 2027 or 2028, followed by full-scale mass production. Lithium-ion batteries are now commonly used in electric vehicles. Solid-state batteries are more stable and more powerful.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.