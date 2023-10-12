Norway activists press on with their protest against wind farm on land used by herders

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Dozens of activists in Norway are blocking the entrance to one of the main operators of a wind farm they say hinders the rights of the Sami Indigenous people to raise reindeer. At the center of the dispute are the 151 turbines located in the central Fosen district. The activists say a transition to green energy shouldn’t come at the expense of the rights of Indigenous people. They have demonstrated repeatedly against the wind farm’s continued operation since the Supreme Court of Norway ruled in their favor in October 2021. Protesters on Thursday sat down on the ground outside the building in Oslo of Statkraft, a state-owned company that operates 80 of the wind turbines at Fosen.

