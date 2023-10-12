Police have unserved warrant for Miles Bridges for violation of domestic violence protective order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says it has an unserved warrant for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges for a violation of a domestic violence protective order along with an unserved criminal summons for a domestic protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property. The sheriff’s office said the warrant was issued in January and the criminal summons was issued on Wednesday. According to WSOC-TV in Charlotte, the corresponding police report indicated the mother of Bridges’ children had her windshield smashed in at her residence and that her protective order was violated by his appearance.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.