Stockholm to ban gasoline and diesel cars from downtown commercial area in 2025

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An official says a ban on gasoline and diesel-fueled cars from a commercial district of Stockholm’s downtown in 2025 will be the first for a European capital. Lars Strömgren, the city council member for the Greens who’s in charge of the Swedish capital’s transportation told the Associated Press Thursday the ban will take effect in a 20-block area of shops, pedestrian walkways and a few homes in order to curb pollution, reduce noise and encourage use of electric vehicles. Many European capitals have restrictions on gasoline and diesel cars, but Strömgren says Stockholm’s complete ban would be a first. The idea is to create an “environmental zone” where only electric vehicles will be allowed.

By JAN M. OLSEN AND KARL RITTER Associated Press

