Troye Sivan harnesses ‘levity and fun’ to fuel third full album, ‘Something to Give Each Other’
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Troye Sivan was initially going to begin his third full-length album with a ballad, a wistful song looking back at a lost love. Then he thought better about it. Frisky was the way to go. The first song is “Rush,” a blast of house and EDM beats topped by a male chanting chorus, combining to create the vibe of a crowded nightclub or strobe-lit rave. “Something to Give Each Other” sees the Australian singer-songwriter play with more production effects, layer in interesting sounds and even duet on a song sung partly in Spanish all in a proudly pro-LGBTQ+ space.