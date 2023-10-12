UEFA postpones Israel’s game in Kosovo in European qualifying because players cannot travel abroad

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has postponed Israel’s European Championship qualifying game against host Kosovo on Sunday. The decision by European soccer’s governing body following Hamas’ surprise attack adds to a fixture backlog. UEFA said in a statement Thursday that the game in Pristina cannot be played “because the Israeli authorities currently do not allow their national team to travel abroad.” Israel is now two games behind schedule in a tight qualifying group where it is competing with Switzerland and Romania for the top-two spots. Two teams advance to the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.