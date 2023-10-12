Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader is refusing to back down from possibly impeaching a newly elected liberal state Supreme Court justice over her refusal to step aside in a redistricting case. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday that impeachment was “absolutely not” off the table for Justice Janet Protasiewicz. Vos in August floated the possibility after Protasiewicz called the Republican-drawn legislative boundary maps “rigged” and “unfair” during her campaign. The unprecedented step of impeachment has drawn bipartisan opposition. Two former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justices have advised Vos against it. Vos suggested that impeachment may hinge on how Protasiewicz rules on the pending redistricting case.