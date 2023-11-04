At least 9 wounded in Russian attacks across Ukraine. European Commission head visits Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian attacks in Ukraine have wounded at least 14 civilians as the president of the European Commission returned to the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region said nine people were injured in a Russian rocket strike there. Overall, 26 cities and settlements in the region came under attack over the past day. In the Kherson region, five people were injured. European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said that talks during her sixth visit on Saturday would focus on the path for Ukraine to join the European Union “and how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.