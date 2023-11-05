Luis Diaz appeals for the release of his kidnapped father after scoring for Liverpool

LUTON, England (AP) — Luis Diaz has returned to Liverpool’s squad and scored a late equalizer for its Premier League soccer match against Luton with his father still missing after being kidnapped by a guerrilla group in Colombia. Diaz had missed Liverpool’s last two games but trained since Thursday and was selected on the bench for the match at Kenilworth Road. He entered the game in the 83rd and scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw for his team. He revealed a T-shirt with the words “Libertad Para Papa” or “Freedom For Papa” after the goal. Diaz followed that up with a post on Instagram later Sunday which said “I beg you to release him immediately.”

