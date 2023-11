ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Emergency services in Nigeria say two people are dead after a fire at the Canadian High Commission in the capital, Abuja. The two killed were Nigerian maintenance workers, and another two are being treated for severe burns. The emergency services say the fire broke out Monday morning while workers were servicing generators. A diesel tank exploded.

