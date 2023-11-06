Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders’ Cup race, dies on trip home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Kentucky teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody’s Wish win at the Breeders’ Cup has died. Cody Dorman died Sunday after suffering what his parents said was a “medical event” on the family’s trip home from Southern California. They had attended the world championships at Santa Anita, where Cody’s Wish won the $1 million Dirt Mile by a nose. Dorman was born with a rare genetic disorder and he used a wheelchair. He first met Cody’s Wish in 2018 during a Make-A-Wish event at a Kentucky horse farm. The horse walked over to Dorman’s wheelchair and put his head in Dorman’s lap. Cody Dorman was 17.

