Election might not settle Connecticut mayor’s race upended by video of ballot box stuffing
By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press
The people of Bridgeport, Connecticut, will cast their ballots for mayor knowing there’s a chance the results won’t actually settle the election. A judge last week tossed out the results of the Democratic mayoral primary and ordered a new one, citing “mishandled” absentee ballots. That set up the most bizarre of the mayoral contests being held across the state Tuesday. Both Democrats who competed in the primary are on the ballot again for the general election. In other contests, Hartford voters were picking a new mayor. Voters for the mayoral race in Derby, Connecticut, were deciding between the incumbent, a Democrat and a Republican charged in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.