Skip to Content
AP National News

Hungary has fired the national museum director over LGBTQ+ content in World Press Photo exhibition

By
Published 5:05 AM

By JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s cultural minister has fired the director of the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest and accused him of failing to comply with a contentious law that bans the display of LGBTQ+ content to minors. The dismissal on Monday came after Hungary’s government determined that five photos on display at the prestigious World Press Photo exhibition violated the law. The law restricts children’s access to content that depicts homosexuality or gender change. The director says he did not accept the decision and that neither he nor the museum had deliberately violated the law.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content