Florida dentist convicted in 2014 slaying of his former brother-in-law, a prominent professor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Florida dentist of murder in the death of his former brother-in-law, a professor killed in 2014 after a bitter custody battle with the dentist’s sister. The verdict Monday signaled jurors sided with the prosecutors’ contentions that Charles Adelson paid to have Florida State University professor Dan Markel shot in 2014 as he sat in his car outside his Tallahassee home. The Tallahassee Democrat reported Adelson was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and solicitation of first-degree murder. Markel was slain in the wake of an earlier court fight with his ex-wife over custody of their two children.

