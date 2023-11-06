Morale down, cronyism up after DeSantis takeover of Disney World government, ex-employees say

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Since allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s government earlier this year, morale has deteriorated, the governing district has been politicized and cronyism permeates the organization. That’s according to many employees who have departed in recent months. More than 40 employees have left the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District since it was taken over in February. The departures raise concerns that institutional knowledge is departing with them, along with a reputation for well-run government. The Republican governor took control of the district in retaliation after Disney publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

