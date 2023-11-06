Republicans are vying to control New Jersey’s Legislature for the first time in over 2 decades

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey voters are wrapping up casting ballots for a new Legislature, with all 120 seats on the ballot. Republicans are fighting for a shot at controlling either chamber for the first time in more than two decades. The GOP has stopped short of declaring they would recapture control of the Assembly or Senate, which they haven’t held since 2001. But they sounded optimistic after picking up seven seats in 2021. That was the year Gov. Phil Murphy had a much closer reelection victory than polls projected. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. Early in-person voting and mail-in balloting has already been underway.

