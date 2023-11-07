Kidal mayor says 14 people dead in northern Mali after series of drone strikes near rebel stronghold

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The mayor of Kidal says at least 14 people are dead after a series of drone strikes around the town in northern Mali. There was no immediate comment from the Malian military but a few days ago it announced that it had used drones to target terrorist positions in Kidal. Residents say victims of the first drone strike Tuesday included children who had gathered in front of the former U.N. peacekeeping camp that was vacated a week ago. A second strike hit near an auction site. Kidal Mayor Arbakane Ag Abzayack told The Associated Press that the town’s deputy mayor and a local councillor were among the victims.

