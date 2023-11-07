Nobel peace laureate Bialiatski has been put in solitary confinement in Belarus, his wife says

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The wife of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and activist Ales Bialiatski says he has been transferred to solitary confinement at his prison in Belarus. Natalia Pinchuk told The Associated Press that prison authorities have toughened conditions for the 61-year-old despite his chronic illnesses. Bialiatski is serving a 10-year sentence. He is Belarus’ top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. He was convicted in March with three colleagues on charges of financing actions violating public order and smuggling, the accusations he denied. Their arrests followed massive protests over a 2020 election that extended President Alexander Lukashenko’s rule.

