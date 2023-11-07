Super fog blankets New Orleans again, as damp fires and smoke close interstate after deadly crash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A mixture of smoke and fog, known as “super fog,” has led to accidents involving multiple vehicles and at least one death on Interstate 10 in Louisiana. New Orleans police say a stretch of the interstate is closed Tuesday due to the smoke, fog and vehicle crashes. The closure is reminiscent of a super fog event on October 23, when seven people died and about two dozen were injured in pileups involving about 160 vehicles on Interstate 55. Smoke from nearby marsh fires mixed with dense fog has caused the super fog events. Drivers on Tuesday were faced with visibilities of a quarter-mile or less.

